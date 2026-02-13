Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF (NASDAQ:QQQP) Short Interest Down 60.7% in January

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF (NASDAQ:QQQP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 864 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the January 15th total of 2,199 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,508 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,508 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQP opened at $168.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.86. Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $190.01.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF Company Profile

The Tradr 2X Long Triple Q Quarterly ETF (QQQP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x exposure to the Invesco QQQ Trusts (ticker: QQQ-US) quarterly price returns through swap agreements with major global financial institutions. QQQP was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Tradr.

