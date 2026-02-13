First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Down 57.3% in January

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,029 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the January 15th total of 2,412 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,802 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,802 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 137,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RFDI stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.68. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $88.42. The company has a market capitalization of $149.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.88.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio. RFDI was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.