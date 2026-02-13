First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Down 57.3% in January

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,029 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the January 15th total of 2,412 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,802 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,802 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 137,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of RFDI stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.68. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $88.42. The company has a market capitalization of $149.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.9961 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio. RFDI was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

