Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price dropped by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $325.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.10% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $340.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $399.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $141.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $56,494,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 402,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,466.75. This represents a 47.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.87, for a total value of $10,874,800.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 672,498 shares of company stock valued at $137,109,701 in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 672.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 890.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 31,479 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $11,033,000 after buying an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 119.1% during the third quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 69,900 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $23,591,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

