iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 676,878 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the January 15th total of 297,127 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 817,410 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ RING opened at $86.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.74. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.50.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 105.0%.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

