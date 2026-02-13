Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.390-1.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Iron Mountain also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.690-5.790 EPS.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $105.79 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.78). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.690-5.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 652.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.17, for a total value of $3,200,547.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,231.10. This represents a 9.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,025. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and bullish FY/Q1 guidance — Iron Mountain reported EPS of $1.44 vs. $1.39 expected and revenue $1.84B vs. $1.80B; management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.69–$5.79 (well above consensus) and Q1 EPS guidance of $1.39. This combination of an earnings beat plus materially higher forward guidance is the main catalyst for the move higher. Read More.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,131,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,494,000 after buying an additional 322,144 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,481,000 after acquiring an additional 776,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,418,000 after acquiring an additional 81,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 597.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,161,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,560 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,151,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,221,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

