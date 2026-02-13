Ryder System (NYSE:R) Announces Earnings Results

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System updated its FY 2026 guidance to 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.100-2.350 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Ryder System’s conference call:

Get Ryder System alerts:

CEO succession: Robert Sanchez will retire March 31 and John Diez, a 20+ year Ryder executive, will become CEO while Sanchez remains Executive Chair, signaling a planned internal transition with continuity.

Robert Sanchez will retire March 31 and John Diez, a 20+ year Ryder executive, will become CEO while Sanchez remains Executive Chair, signaling a planned internal transition with continuity. Transformed model delivered resilience in 2025 — comparable EPS was $12.92 (up 8% YoY), return on equity was 17%, and operating cash flow increased to roughly $2.6 billion with year-to-date free cash flow of $946 million.

— comparable EPS was $12.92 (up 8% YoY), return on equity was 17%, and operating cash flow increased to roughly $2.6 billion with year-to-date free cash flow of $946 million. Multi-year strategic initiatives have generated $100 million of benefits to date and were upsized to an expected $170 million in annual pre-tax benefits (with $70 million incremental in 2026) and a potential ~$250 million benefit by the next cycle peak.

Multi-year strategic initiatives have generated $100 million of benefits to date and were upsized to an expected in annual pre-tax benefits (with $70 million incremental in 2026) and a potential ~$250 million benefit by the next cycle peak. 2026 outlook : management expects ~3% revenue growth and a comparable EPS range of $13.45–$14.45 (high end ~+12%), with ROE rising to 17–18%, but free cash flow is forecast lower at $700–$800 million due to higher lease replacement capex.

: management expects ~3% revenue growth and a comparable EPS range of $13.45–$14.45 (high end ~+12%), with ROE rising to 17–18%, but free cash flow is forecast lower at $700–$800 million due to higher lease replacement capex. Transactional headwinds persist — rental demand remains weak, rental utilization and used truck pricing are down, used inventory sits slightly above target, and FMS pre-tax earnings are below long-term targets with only modest used-vehicle recovery expected into H2.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $208.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.96. Ryder System has a one year low of $125.54 and a one year high of $230.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.75.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ryder System from $196.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryder System

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 316.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.