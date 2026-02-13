Financial Contrast: TransEnterix (TRXDW) versus Its Competitors

Profitability
This table compares TransEnterix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TransEnterix
|-2,149.15%
|-83.74%
|-64.94%
|TransEnterix Competitors
|-672.41%
|-133.75%
|-59.01%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares TransEnterix and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TransEnterix
|$8.53 million
|-$154.20 million
|-0.04
|TransEnterix Competitors
|$59.55 million
|-$32.15 million
|4.12
TransEnterix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TransEnterix. TransEnterix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Volatility and Risk
TransEnterix has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransEnterix’s competitors have a beta of 1.76, meaning that their average share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
TransEnterix competitors beat TransEnterix on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
About TransEnterix
TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port system robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform.. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.
