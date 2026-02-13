NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Short Interest Up 325.8% in January

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,669 shares, a growth of 325.8% from the January 15th total of 392 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.2%

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.40. 531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%.

About NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028

The NewtekOne, Inc 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 are senior unsecured debt obligations issued by NewtekOne, Inc (NASDAQ:NEWTI). The notes bear a fixed annual interest rate of 8.00%, payable semi-annually, and mature in 2028. As senior unsecured obligations, they rank pari passu with all other existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness of NewtekOne, Inc and rank ahead of any subordinated debt in the company’s capital structure.

NewtekOne, Inc is the holding company for Newtek, a publicly traded business development company that provides a diversified suite of financial and business services to small and medium-sized enterprises across the United States.

