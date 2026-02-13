Bathurst Resources (ASX:BRL) Insider Buys A$46,743.00 in Stock

Bathurst Resources Limited (ASX:BRL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Westerhuis purchased 77,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.60 per share, with a total value of A$46,743.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $145.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.33.

Bathurst Resources Limited explores for, develops, and produces coal in New Zealand. It also exports coal. The company was formerly known as Bathurst Resources (New Zealand) Limited and changed its name to Bathurst Resources Limited in December 2013. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.Bathurst Resources Limited operates as a subsidiary of Bathurst Resources Limited.

