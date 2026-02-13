Short Interest in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC) Decreases By 37.6%

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,878 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the January 15th total of 9,424 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,926 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,926 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NZAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 201.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Stock Performance

NZAC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.06. 1,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,891. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Dividend Announcement

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a $0.6493 dividend. This represents a yield of 309.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th.

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals. NZAC was launched on Nov 25, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

