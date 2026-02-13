XYO Self Reported Market Cap Hits $60.45 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, XYO has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $60.45 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,655,185,228 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is xyo.network/blog. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938.01129856 with 13,655,185,228.11436914 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00423188 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $4,644,027.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

