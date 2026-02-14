Horizon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Horizon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,207 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Concord Asset Management LLC VA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $684.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $690.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $672.94. The company has a market cap of $752.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.