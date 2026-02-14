BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1,890.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $12,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 386,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,217,425.40. This represents a 27.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $72.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $91.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.17.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 12.70%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.700-7.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.18%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company’s offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

