Hi Line Capital Management LLC Buys 4,588 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 545,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,780,000 after acquiring an additional 55,761 shares during the last quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 58,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $10,009,000. Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 160,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 172,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $130.95 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $133.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average is $120.33. The company has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

