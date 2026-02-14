Coleford Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Coleford Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,931,000. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 2.4% of Coleford Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 31.4% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 212,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna set a $87.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Natl Bk Canada lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays set a $93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

CP opened at $83.74 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.39.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 27.49%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

