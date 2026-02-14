Camden National Bank Has $13.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,917,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700,179 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,002.6% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,233 shares in the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16,333.2% in the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 4,432,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,996,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $68.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $212.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average is $61.48.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

