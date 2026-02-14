Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.

HLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $286.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.24.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of HLT stock opened at $314.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $333.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

