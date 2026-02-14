Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Stock Position Lowered by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 95.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,911 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.7% in the second quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 7,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI stock opened at $462.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.36 and a 1 year high of $492.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $499.00 target price (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.14.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

