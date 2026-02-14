Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) PT at C$114.60

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$114.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$127.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$118.00 to C$116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$163.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$132.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$128.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.95. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$82.98 and a 52 week high of C$163.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 8.6164609 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 1st were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves. Imperial remains the largest refiner of petroleum products in Canada, operating three refineries with a combined processing capacity of 421 mboe/d.

