Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25, FiscalAI reports. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 36.70%.The business had revenue of $252.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Scorpio Tankers’ conference call:

Net cash and liquidity: Scorpio reduced net debt from $3.1 billion in 2021 to a net cash position (~$309 million today) and holds approximately $1.7 billion of available liquidity, giving the company strong balance-sheet flexibility to fund newbuilds or opportunistic actions.

Strong 2025 results and low breakeven: The company reported $152 million of Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 and $568 million for the full year (IFRS net income $344 million), with a record low cash break-even of about $11,000/day per vessel , implying significant free cash flow potential at current rates.

Shareholder returns increased: Scorpio raised its quarterly dividend to $0.45 per share (up 12.5% YoY) and signaled intent to grow and sustain the payout through the cycle, supported by structural cash generation.

Supportive market fundamentals: Management highlighted five consecutive quarters of improving rates, rising ton-mile demand from refinery relocations, LR2 crossover into crude trades, and sanctions that tighten effective supply—factors they view as structurally supportive of higher product-tanker rates.

Fleet and capital discipline: the company sold 10 older vessels, contracted 10 modern newbuilds, prepaid ~$154.6 million of secured debt and remains opportunistic on S&P or M&A, but acknowledges shipping is cyclical and outcomes depend on future market conditions.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of STNG opened at $70.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of -0.25.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1,645.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 122.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Scorpio Tankers News

Here are the key news stories impacting Scorpio Tankers this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday. B. Riley Securities lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday. Evercore set a $80.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) is an independent provider of marine transportation services, specializing in the carriage of refined petroleum products. The company’s core operations focus on moving clean petroleum cargoes—such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and naphtha—on a global scale. By catering to both spot and time charter markets, Scorpio Tankers enables energy companies, refiners and traders to manage their supply chains with flexibility and reliability.

The company’s fleet is composed of modern, eco-designed product tankers, including medium range (MR) and long range (LR) vessels.

Featured Stories

