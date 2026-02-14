Head-To-Head Contrast: Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Merchants Bancorp and Webster Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancorp 0 2 2 1 2.80 Webster Financial 0 12 4 0 2.25

Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.92%. Webster Financial has a consensus price target of $74.36, suggesting a potential upside of 4.53%. Given Webster Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Merchants Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancorp 16.02% 13.35% 1.15% Webster Financial 22.67% 11.10% 1.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

24.6% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Webster Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Webster Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Webster Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancorp $1.37 billion 1.60 $218.77 million $3.78 12.60 Webster Financial $4.42 billion 2.59 $1.00 billion $5.91 12.04

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Merchants Bancorp. Webster Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merchants Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Merchants Bancorp pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Merchants Bancorp on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities. This segment also offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, such as independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator service. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, which includes retail banking, commercial lending, agricultural lending, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, and small business administration lending. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; sponsor and specialty financing services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as treasury management services comprising derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services. This segment also provides commercial services, such as accounts receivable factoring and trade financing, payroll funding, and business process outsourcing. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter benefit services that are distributed directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants, and financial advisors. The Consumer Banking segment provides consumer deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines, secured and unsecured loans, and credit cards to consumers; and small business banking products, such as credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company offers online and mobile banking services. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.