Dravo Bay LLC Acquires 10,425 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Dravo Bay LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Dravo Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,498.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 175,676 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 45,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $260,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.84 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.