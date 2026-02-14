Balboa Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,475,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 88.2% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.4%

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day moving average is $76.47. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $87.56.

Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

