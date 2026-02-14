Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $6.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.1250.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULCC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.The business had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Frontier Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-0.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440–0.260 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,556. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $554,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 731,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,371.44. This trade represents a 12.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,444. 48.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

