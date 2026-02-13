SafeMoon Market Capitalization Tops $2.80 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $3.15 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,440.15 or 0.97630857 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About SafeMoon
SafeMoon’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 558,907,665,635,112 tokens. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeMoon’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeMoon is safemoon.net.
Buying and Selling SafeMoon
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
