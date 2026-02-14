Financial Survey: Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) & Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Alignment Healthcare has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Institute has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and Oncology Institute”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alignment Healthcare $2.70 billion 1.49 -$128.04 million ($0.12) -168.25 Oncology Institute $393.41 million 0.63 -$64.66 million ($0.64) -3.92

Oncology Institute has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alignment Healthcare. Alignment Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncology Institute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alignment Healthcare -0.57% -16.23% -2.20% Oncology Institute -13.21% -1,527.21% -35.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Alignment Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Oncology Institute shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Alignment Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Oncology Institute shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alignment Healthcare and Oncology Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alignment Healthcare 1 3 9 1 2.71 Oncology Institute 1 0 3 1 2.80

Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $23.32, suggesting a potential upside of 15.49%. Oncology Institute has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 158.96%. Given Oncology Institute’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oncology Institute is more favorable than Alignment Healthcare.

Summary

Alignment Healthcare beats Oncology Institute on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc., a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies. It serves adult and senior cancer patients. The company has a strategic collaboration with Healthly Forge to offer cancer care services to patients in Southern California. The Oncology Institute, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

