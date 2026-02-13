Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 19,459 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the January 15th total of 52,584 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,098 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 134,098 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dino Polska Trading Down 1.7%

OTCMKTS:DNOPY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.67. 44,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. Dino Polska has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

About Dino Polska

Dino Polska SA is a leading Polish grocery retail chain specializing in the operation of neighborhood supermarkets. Founded by entrepreneur Tomasz Biernacki, the company has built a reputation for offering convenience shopping experiences in small and mid-sized towns across Poland. Its growth model focuses on local accessibility, with each store designed to serve the daily needs of nearby communities.

The company’s core business activities revolve around the sale of food and everyday household products.

