888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Down 55.7% in January

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 41,979 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the January 15th total of 94,795 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,926 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,926 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

888 Stock Performance

EIHDF remained flat at $0.34 on Friday. 888 has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

Get 888 alerts:

888 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

888 Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) is a global online gaming and entertainment company offering a diversified portfolio of digital gaming and betting brands. Its flagship platforms include 888casino, 888poker, 888sport and 888bingo, delivering casino games, poker tournaments, sports wagering and virtual sports across desktop and mobile devices.

Founded in 1997 as Virtual Holdings Limited and headquartered in Gibraltar, 888 has expanded into regulated markets throughout Europe, North America and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.