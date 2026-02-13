Q3 EPS Forecast for International Paper Reduced by Analyst

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of International Paper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s FY2028 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.36). International Paper had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 14.12%.The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on International Paper from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised International Paper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of IP stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.67. International Paper has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $57.55.

In related news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 18,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $693,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in International Paper by 51.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,990,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,272,966,000 after buying an additional 16,622,062 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,832,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $250,093,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,330,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,520,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 165.9% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,220,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

