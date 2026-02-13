Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Short Interest Down 63.4% in January

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,988 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the January 15th total of 32,792 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,643 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,643 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1,124.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $54.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $122.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $1.5265 dividend. This represents a $6.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors. Securities shown to possess the greatest capital appreciation potential are selected by the Index.The Fund invests only in health care sector.

