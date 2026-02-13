Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.1850, with a volume of 3660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 127.0%.

Institutional Trading of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

About Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTCR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 1,295.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

