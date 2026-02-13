Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $48.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.60%.The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 170.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,504,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,118 shares during the period. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 6,003,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,685,000 after buying an additional 208,242 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 987,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,441,000 after buying an additional 28,443 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,875,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 53,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Exelon

Here are the key news stories impacting Exelon this week:

Q4 earnings beat and constructive outlook: Exelon reported $0.59 EPS vs. consensus ~$0.55 and launched an FY 2026 EPS outlook of $2.810–$2.910, which management framed as "upbeat" for 2026. This EPS beat and forward outlook are primary drivers of the share strength today.

Dividend raise: Exelon declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 (5% increase from $0.40), implying ~3.5% yield and an ex dividend date of March 2. The raise supports income investor demand and signals confidence in cash flow.

Large infrastructure plan — potential long-term growth: Management unveiled a $41.3 billion infrastructure investment plan through 2029, which markets view as a growth catalyst if investments drive regulated earnings and long-term cash flow.

Revenue roughly in line / slight miss: Q4 revenue was $5.41B vs. analysts' ~$5.42B — essentially flat to a slight miss, so the headline EPS beat carries more weight than top-line trends for the near term.

Short-interest data appears unreliable: Reports show 0 shares and NaN changes for February — likely a data error and not meaningful market pressure.

Higher capex could pressure balance sheet and cash flow near term: While the $41.3B plan supports growth, investors may be concerned about funding needs given Exelon's existing leverage (debt/equity ~1.66). Larger capital intensity could weigh on free cash flow and credit metrics if returns are slower than expected.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

