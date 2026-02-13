Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 20,708 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the January 15th total of 36,635 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,835 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,835 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eutelsat Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of ETCMY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.66. 13,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,807. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. Eutelsat Group has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Get Eutelsat Group alerts:

About Eutelsat Group

(Get Free Report)

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) is a leading global satellite operator providing video, data and connectivity solutions. The company’s fleet of geostationary satellites delivers broadcast television, video distribution and telecommunications services to broadcasters, content providers, network operators and enterprises. It also offers high-throughput broadband connectivity for fixed, cellular backhaul, maritime and in-flight entertainment applications, as well as dedicated solutions for government and defense customers.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Paris, Eutelsat Group operates a network of more than 40 satellites positioned over Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.