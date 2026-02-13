JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. JFrog had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $145.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. JFrog’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.200-0.220 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from JFrog’s conference call:

JFrog reported FY2025 total revenue of $531.8M (+24% YoY) and Q4 revenue of $145.3M (+25% YoY), with cloud revenue growing 45% YoY to $243.3M and representing ~48% of Q4 sales.

and Q4 revenue of $145.3M (+25% YoY), with cloud revenue growing 45% YoY to $243.3M and representing ~48% of Q4 sales. Security is a clear growth engine — JFrog Advanced Security and Curation now comprise over 10% of ARR, security represented 16% of ending RPO (up from 12%), and attach/expansion are driving multi?year commitments and a 119% net dollar retention.

— JFrog Advanced Security and Curation now comprise over 10% of ARR, security represented 16% of ending RPO (up from 12%), and attach/expansion are driving multi?year commitments and a 119% net dollar retention. Management guided FY2026 revenue to $623M–$628M (~17.5% YoY at midpoint), signaling deceleration vs. 2025, and called out a FX headwind to operating expenses with expected gross margins of ~82%–83% in 2026.

Leadership warned of a “tsunami of binaries” from AI and coding agents that creates volatile usage spikes; the company will keep a conservative guidance posture and focus on converting usage overages into annual commitments.

Strong financial position with $704M in cash and short?term investments and $142.2M of free cash flow for FY2025 (27% margin), enabling continued investment in cloud, security, and AI roadmap.

JFrog Trading Up 1.6%

FROG traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,253. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -77.34 and a beta of 1.13. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,741,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,199,084.56. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $114,875.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,056.50. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,814 shares of company stock valued at $24,969,260. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 31.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Key JFrog News

Here are the key news stories impacting JFrog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: JFrog reported Q4 revenue of ~$145.3M (up ~25% y/y) and an EPS beat, showing continued top-line growth. Business Wire: Q4 and Fiscal 2025 Results

Q4 results beat consensus: JFrog reported Q4 revenue of ~$145.3M (up ~25% y/y) and an EPS beat, showing continued top-line growth. Positive Sentiment: Strong forward guidance: Management raised Q1 EPS guidance to $0.20–$0.22 (vs. consensus ~$0.09) and FY2026 EPS to $0.88–$0.92 (vs. consensus ~$0.43), and raised revenue targets well above Street estimates — a clear signal of confidence in growth and margin improvement. Earnings Slide Deck / Call

Strong forward guidance: Management raised Q1 EPS guidance to $0.20–$0.22 (vs. consensus ~$0.09) and FY2026 EPS to $0.88–$0.92 (vs. consensus ~$0.43), and raised revenue targets well above Street estimates — a clear signal of confidence in growth and margin improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price?target adjustment: BTIG trimmed its target from $83 to $70 but kept a Buy rating — reducing upside expectations slightly while still signaling constructive view. Benzinga: BTIG Lowers Target

Analyst price?target adjustment: BTIG trimmed its target from $83 to $70 but kept a Buy rating — reducing upside expectations slightly while still signaling constructive view. Neutral Sentiment: Narrative shifting to AI & security: Coverage highlights JFrog’s expanding positioning around AI security and developer tooling, which could underpin longer?term multiple expansion but is still early-stage. Yahoo Finance: Narrative Shift

Narrative shifting to AI & security: Coverage highlights JFrog’s expanding positioning around AI security and developer tooling, which could underpin longer?term multiple expansion but is still early-stage. Negative Sentiment: Shares tumbled despite the beat/guidance: Multiple outlets reported a notable drop in the stock after hours — suggesting the market digested the beat but reacted to other factors (profit-taking, expectations already priced in). Investing: Shares Tumble

Shares tumbled despite the beat/guidance: Multiple outlets reported a notable drop in the stock after hours — suggesting the market digested the beat but reacted to other factors (profit-taking, expectations already priced in). Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling flagged by data providers: Reports show significant insider sales in recent months, which can create negative optics and pressure on the stock even when results are strong. Quiver Quant: Stock Falls / Insider Sales

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

