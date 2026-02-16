Head to Head Contrast: Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) & Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU)

Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU – Get Free Report) and Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Cycurion has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resideo Technologies has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cycurion and Resideo Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cycurion 1 1 1 0 2.00 Resideo Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cycurion currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 314.20%. Resideo Technologies has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.17%. Given Cycurion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cycurion is more favorable than Resideo Technologies.

6.6% of Cycurion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Resideo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Cycurion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Resideo Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cycurion and Resideo Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cycurion $17.77 million 0.40 $1.23 million ($23.52) -0.07 Resideo Technologies $6.76 billion 0.79 $116.00 million ($4.68) -7.65

Resideo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cycurion. Resideo Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cycurion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cycurion and Resideo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cycurion -112.73% -186.09% -62.96% Resideo Technologies -8.85% 14.96% 4.59%

Summary

Resideo Technologies beats Cycurion on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cycurion

Cycurion is a global leading provider of Network Communications and Information Technology Security Solutions. Our mission is to develop and deliver world-class, cutting-edge solutions for our clients, regardless of size or complication, expressly optimizing your IT environment to meet the business need and to keep projects on track and on budget.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. The Products and Solutions segment provides temperature and humidity control, thermal and combustion solutions, water and indoor air quality solutions, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety and fire suppression, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software products under the Honeywell Home brand as well as Resideo, Braukmann, First Alert, and BRK brands. The ADI Global Distribution segment engages in the distribution of security, fire, access control, and video products; and participates in the broader related markets of smart home, power, audio, ProAV, networking, communications, data communications, wire and cable, enterprise connectivity, and structured wiring products. The company sells its products and services through a network of professional contractors, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as retail and online merchants. Resideo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

