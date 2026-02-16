The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.0833.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AES from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th.

Shares of AES stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. AES has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AES by 232.5% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Corporation is a global energy company focused on the generation and distribution of electricity across diversified markets. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AES develops, builds and operates power plants and distribution systems that serve residential, industrial and commercial customers. The company’s portfolio includes thermal, renewable and battery energy storage facilities designed to deliver reliable and sustainable electricity solutions.

Through its subsidiaries, AES operates a balanced mix of power generation assets, including natural gas, coal and renewables such as solar and wind.

