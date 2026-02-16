Rhumbline Advisers Has $30.53 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $30,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 715.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 127.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,097,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,908,000 after purchasing an additional 87,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 51,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total value of $144,780.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,368.60. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $274.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.78. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $276.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Several research analysts have commented on CLH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $237.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

