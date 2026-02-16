Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $31,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 179.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 136.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $218.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.17.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.86, for a total transaction of $854,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,004.52. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $87,085.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $165.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.01 and a 200 day moving average of $186.88. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.99 and a 12 month high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $717.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

