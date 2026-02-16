Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ATI were worth $29,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ATI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,664,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 108.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 373,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,212,000 after acquiring an additional 194,518 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of ATI by 21.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 532,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 93,620 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 9.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 491,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,007,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE ATI opened at $143.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.43 and a 200 day moving average of $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $144.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.81%.ATI’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ATI from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut ATI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on ATI from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,542 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total value of $1,030,691.34. Following the sale, the vice president owned 108,852 shares in the company, valued at $10,642,460.04. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $242,289.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,013.24. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,544 shares of company stock worth $14,102,044. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

