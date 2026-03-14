110,000 Shares in Civista Bancshares, Inc. $CIVB Purchased by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 110,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 111.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 784.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Civista Bancshares Stock Up 0.5%

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $461.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 18.12%.The firm had revenue of $46.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIVB. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 29th. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CIVB

About Civista Bancshares

(Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Saginaw, Michigan, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Civista Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, governmental entities and nonprofit organizations. Core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, consumer and residential real estate mortgages, master-planned construction financing and treasury management solutions.

Beyond traditional banking, Civista Bancshares provides wealth management, trust and investment advisory services under the Civista Wealth Enterprises brand.

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