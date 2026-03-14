Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEI shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE SEI opened at $52.18 on Friday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $61.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the sale, the director owned 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,225.75. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 47,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $2,097,630.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 131,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,002.24. This represents a 26.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,990,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 513.1% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 415,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after buying an additional 347,693 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 39.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 34,164 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $6,613,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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