Insider Selling: QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) CFO Sells $18,577.92 in Stock

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) CFO Elias Nader sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $18,577.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 67,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,875.32. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Elias Nader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Elias Nader sold 5,687 shares of QuickLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $35,828.10.

On Friday, December 5th, Elias Nader sold 10,813 shares of QuickLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $68,770.68.

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $6.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. QuickLogic Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $116.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 70,750 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,029 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lowered QuickLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuickLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that specializes in ultra-low power, multi-core sensor processing System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions and embedded field programmable gate array (eFPGA) intellectual property. The company’s products are designed to enable always-on, voice-activated, and vision-driven applications at the edge, delivering a balance of performance, flexibility, and power efficiency. QuickLogic’s technology is often deployed in consumer, mobile, and industrial IoT devices, where minimizing energy consumption is critical.

Among QuickLogic’s key offerings is the EOS™ family of sensor processing SoCs, which integrate ARM Cortex-M cores alongside proprietary sensor fusion and neural network engines, coupled with customizable FPGA fabric.

