Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $78.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $79.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

