Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $581,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA COPX opened at $87.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $99.99.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.