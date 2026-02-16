Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 306.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 69.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

VLUE opened at $151.56 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $154.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.85.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector. VLUE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

