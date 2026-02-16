Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 11,119 VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF $REMX

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REMX. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,514,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter worth $2,143,000.

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Trading Up 2.9%

NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $89.70 on Monday. VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $32.36 and a 1-year high of $102.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.41.

About VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

