Critical Review: Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON) and Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX)

Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX – Get Free Report) and Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Foxx Development and Bon Natural Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Foxx Development alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foxx Development 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bon Natural Life 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Foxx Development and Bon Natural Life”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foxx Development $65.92 million 0.51 -$9.02 million ($2.26) -2.19 Bon Natural Life $18.67 million 0.71 -$2.00 million N/A N/A

Bon Natural Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Foxx Development.

Risk & Volatility

Foxx Development has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bon Natural Life has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Foxx Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Foxx Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Foxx Development and Bon Natural Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foxx Development -24.62% N/A -42.32% Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

About Foxx Development

(Get Free Report)

Foxx Development Holdings Inc. is a consumer electronics and integrated Internet-of-Things solution company catering to both retail and institutional clients. The company currently sells a diverse range of products including mobile phones, tablets and other consumer electronics devices principally in United State and is in the process of developing and distributing end-to-end communication terminals and IoT solutions. Foxx Development Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation, is based in Austin, TX.

About Bon Natural Life

(Get Free Report)

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Foxx Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxx Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.