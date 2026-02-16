PAX Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 136,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Uptick Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $305.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.
Alphabet News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and AI/cloud growth — Alphabet exceeded EPS and revenue expectations, Cloud revenue jumped ~48% and backlog expanded materially, supporting longer-term revenue and monetization from AI products. Alphabet’s Pullback: A Second Chance for Long-Term Investors?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism — Several firms raised price targets on GOOGL (noted lifts to $375 and $380), reflecting continued confidence in growth and upside vs. the recent pullback. Price Target Raised to $375 Price Target Raised to $380
- Positive Sentiment: Waymo expansion — Waymo is deploying next?gen Ojai robotaxis and using gig workers for door-closing operations, signaling commercial progress in autonomous mobility (long-term revenue optionality). Waymo begins deploying next-gen Ojai robotaxis
- Neutral Sentiment: Strong bond demand—but guardrails questioned — Alphabet’s recent global bond sale drew very strong demand (underscoring investor confidence), while commentary noted limited contractual protections for bondholders on a long?dated issuance. This is liquidity/market-confidence positive but raises structural concerns for fixed?income holders. Alphabet bonds’ lack of guardrails highlights investor confidence
- Neutral Sentiment: Century?bond debate — Heavy demand for a 100?year sterling bond signals long-duration appetite (positive for funding flexibility) but prompts caution about untested long?dated issuance. Why Alphabet’s 100-year sterling bond is raising new fears Bond investors are betting on another 100 years of Google
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data appears unreliable — Reports show sudden increases but list zero shares and NaN changes (likely a data glitch); not a confirmed signal of rising short pressure. (internal short?interest entries)
- Negative Sentiment: EU antitrust probe into search ad auctions — European regulators are investigating Google’s ad-auction practices and pricing, which could lead to fines, operational constraints in Europe, or forced changes to ad platform mechanics. Google targeted by EU over its search advertising auction practices Google hit by fresh EU antitrust probe
- Negative Sentiment: CapEx and AI arms?race fears — Alphabet’s large 2026 CapEx outlook (~$175–185B) and the broader AI infrastructure spend among hyperscalers have raised investor concern about free?cash?flow strain and near?term margin/return pressures; that theme contributed to short?term selling after earnings. Alphabet Drops 7% Post Q4 Earnings Mag 7 AI Arms Race: Heavy CapEx, FCF Strain
- Negative Sentiment: Broader tech weakness — Coverage notes that several mega?cap tech names have softened (Magnificent Seven pressure), which amplifies selloffs in high?multiple names like GOOGL even when fundamentals remain strong. Amazon Joins Microsoft in Bear Market
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total transaction of $5,614,173.81. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,064,308 shares of company stock valued at $104,383,469. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Raymond James Financial raised Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial set a $385.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.64.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
