Reddit Inc. $RDDT Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 333.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,133 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reddit were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 13,500.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Reddit by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Reddit by 8,650.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reddit in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Positive Sentiment: New ad integration with Shirofune should make Reddit ads easier to buy and optimize alongside major channels, strengthening ad demand and advertiser ROI expectations. This supports revenue growth prospects. Read More.

Reddit Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $130.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.47. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.17. Reddit Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $282.95.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $725.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.80 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 24.05%.Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDDT. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 target price on shares of Reddit and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Reddit from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Reddit from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $290.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.93.

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $4,625,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 175,694 shares in the company, valued at $33,859,747.68. This trade represents a 12.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 55,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $12,167,656.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,849,515.68. This represents a 46.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,975 shares of company stock worth $109,585,305. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

