Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.1765.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Williams Trading raised shares of Birkenstock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $50.00 target price on Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th.

BIRK opened at $39.39 on Friday. Birkenstock has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 16.70%.The firm had revenue of $617.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and demand beat expectations — Holiday strength drove reported revenue growth and the company said constant?currency revenue rose strongly, outpacing the firm’s own FY target range. This supports the thesis of resilient consumer demand for Birkenstock products. Birkenstock Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue and demand beat expectations — Holiday strength drove reported revenue growth and the company said constant?currency revenue rose strongly, outpacing the firm’s own FY target range. This supports the thesis of resilient consumer demand for Birkenstock products. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains — Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and a $60 price target, signaling continued upside potential from some sell?side desks. Analyst Reaffirmation

Analyst support remains — Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and a $60 price target, signaling continued upside potential from some sell?side desks. Neutral Sentiment: EPS print viewed as mixed/inline — Headlines vary: some outlets report EPS roughly in line with consensus (Zacks/Seeking Alpha transcripts), while others note slight beats; the variability in reported EPS numbers has produced mixed investor interpretation. Birkenstock Matches Q1 Earnings Estimates

EPS print viewed as mixed/inline — Headlines vary: some outlets report EPS roughly in line with consensus (Zacks/Seeking Alpha transcripts), while others note slight beats; the variability in reported EPS numbers has produced mixed investor interpretation. Neutral Sentiment: Management holding full?year revenue guidance — CEO reiterated the annual revenue outlook and pointed to strong holiday demand, which reduces near?term guidance risk but keeps the focus on margins. CEO Sticks to Annual Revenue Forecast

Management holding full?year revenue guidance — CEO reiterated the annual revenue outlook and pointed to strong holiday demand, which reduces near?term guidance risk but keeps the focus on margins. Negative Sentiment: Margins under pressure from FX and tariffs — Multiple reports and the earnings call highlighted currency headwinds and new tariff costs that compressed gross and operating margins, the primary reason investors are selling despite healthy sales. Currency and Tariffs Weigh on Margins

Margins under pressure from FX and tariffs — Multiple reports and the earnings call highlighted currency headwinds and new tariff costs that compressed gross and operating margins, the primary reason investors are selling despite healthy sales. Negative Sentiment: Mixed media take on results — Some outlets frame the quarter as “inline” or a revenue miss depending on the dataset, which increases short?term volatility as traders re?price expectations. Margin Headline / Market Reaction

Institutional Trading of Birkenstock

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 77,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 61.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

